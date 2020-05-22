Boonville-Oneida County Fair cancelled

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Boonville-Oneida County Fair has been cancelled.
The fair was originally scheduled for July 28 through August 2.
A statement released Friday afternoon from the Board of Directors says the decision was made because it would be impossible for them to adhere to all the CDC standards and recommendations and still provide a safe and entertaining event.
This is only the second time the Boonville-Oneida County Fair has been cancelled.
The only other time was in 1943 during World War II.
