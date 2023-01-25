ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — BorgWarner automotive manufacturer will be closing their valvetrain production facility and valvetrain research technical center located on Warren Rd, Ithaca, NY, a BorgWarner spokesperson confirmed to NewsChannel 9.

According to the company, the closure will take place in 2024 and all activities will be consolidated into existing BorgWarner facilities by the end of that year.

1,500 people are currently employed by BorgWarner in Tompkins County, meaning this closure will affect people locally significantly.