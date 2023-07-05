Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People who’ve had a break from their student loans for the past three years aren’t looking forward to repayments starting back up this fall. Now that the Supreme Court rejected the President’s loan forgiveness plan, NewsChannel 9 heard from one of many voices fearing for their finances.

Julianna Pucino is a music teacher in the Syracuse City School District with debt to the tune of $138,000. She pays about $1,500 a month in loans, which is higher than some rent and mortgage payments.

“It keeps me awake at night,” Pucino said.

She has three private loans and her federal loan with no relief coming yet.

“Their excuse is that ‘oh it’s not fair to the people who don’t have student loans’. Okay but that’s kind of like saying I don’t have a car so you shouldn’t have a car either,” Pucino said.

She says any money saved by loan forgiveness would have been spent elsewhere.

“Millenials and my generation and younger, we can’t put anything into the economy. We can’t buy houses, we can’t start families, we can’t do anything.”

Pucino said she’s had to push off her masters because it would be unimaginable to take on more debt.

26 million people applied for student loan relief and 43 million would have been eligible for it under President Biden’s plan. But the cost was an estimated 400 billion dollars over 30 years.

There are programs available to ease financial burden, including on the FAFSA website.

Remember, missing a payment come October could have serious financial consequences, including a negative impact on your credit score.