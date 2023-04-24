SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joseph Simons is a defense attorney in the Boston area, but Upstate New York will always be home.

“I grew up in Oneonta, New York and I lived there from the time I was born until I graduated college there,” Simon said.

His decision to study law and become an attorney stemmed from an experience as a teenager.

“I first got busted in high school smoking marijuana and it was such a shameful endeavor,” Simons explained. “I remember it was during a lunch break and the police paraded me out in front of a group of many students and some teachers were out there and made the arrest.”

Simons said it changed his path. He ended up dropping out of high school got arrested again and had a bad experience with a public defender. He eventually got his GED, went to college, then law school.

“I felt so strongly about the criminalization of marijuana and to a larger extent non violent drug offenses. Really feeling that those people should not be criminalized,” Simon said.

While cannabis is legal in Massachusetts, he decided to apply for a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license in New York. He thought it was a long shot until he was granted one. He wants to open his store in Syracuse.

For those wondering why this is so important to him, he said, “This is my triumphant return to New York after New York wronged me so much and changed the trajectory. It robbed me of opportunities earlier in life. So now for me to come back, local boy makes good.”

He doesn’t have a name for the store yet. There are a number of regulations that have to be met so he is still working on a location.

In March, a cannabis dispensary opened in Ithaca.