Both CNY and national gas prices see no change from last week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Both the national and Central New York average price for a gallon of gas is down from last week, according to AAA. 

Syracuse is sitting at $3.18, down one cent from last week. Meanwhile, the national average is down three cents with a price of $3.16. 

The state’s average of $3.22 is the same as it was last week. One year ago, New York State was $2.25. 

Here are the average prices from around CNY and WNY: 

  • Batavia – $3.22 (down two cents since last week) 
  • Buffalo – $3.14 (down one cent since last week) 
  • Ithaca – $3.18 (down one cent since last week) 
  • Rochester – $3.19 (down one cent since last week) 
  • Rome – $3.27 (no change since last week) 
  • Syracuse – $3.18 (down one cent since last week) 
  • Watertown – $3.21 (down one cent since last week) 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NewsChannel 9 State Fair Coverage

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area