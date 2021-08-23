Both CNY and national gas prices see no change from last week

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Both the national and Central New York average price for a gallon of gas is down from last week, according to AAA.

Syracuse is sitting at $3.18, down one cent from last week. Meanwhile, the national average is down three cents with a price of $3.16.

The state’s average of $3.22 is the same as it was last week. One year ago, New York State was $2.25.

Here are the average prices from around CNY and WNY: