Both CNY and national gas prices see no change from last week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Both the national and Central New York average price for a gallon of gas is down from last week, according to AAA.
Syracuse is sitting at $3.18, down one cent from last week. Meanwhile, the national average is down three cents with a price of $3.16.
The state’s average of $3.22 is the same as it was last week. One year ago, New York State was $2.25.
Here are the average prices from around CNY and WNY:
- Batavia – $3.22 (down two cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $3.14 (down one cent since last week)
- Ithaca – $3.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $3.19 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome – $3.27 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $3.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $3.21 (down one cent since last week)