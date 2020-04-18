Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Both Wegmans and Tops in support of face covering mandate

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Wegmans and Tops released statements in support of the state order to wear a face covering in public situations where social distancing regulations can be difficult to follow.

Wegmans said in part,”we strongly encourage customers to wear a face-covering while shopping in our stores in adherence to the governor’s executive order. We are focused on complying with all local and state mandates while keeping the health and safety of our employees and customers a top priority.”

Tops said they started handing out masks earlier in the week and said in part, “we have been informing all of our associates of the new mandate during one on one discussions while handing out masks each day. Additionally, signs are posted in break rooms and associate used spaces in our stores.”

Governor Cuomo’s executive order went into effect at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

