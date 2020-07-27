Bottles, other objects thrown at Rochester Police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rochester Police and State Troopers were caught in a dangerous situation on Sunday morning.

Police officials said that officers were called to a large gathering around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the city’s bar district.

As police worked to disperse the crowd, officials said people started throwing numerous objects at officers. Police eventually arrested a 24-year-old woman.

This happened along with two reported shootings, which left two people in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.