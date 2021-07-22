Bottoms Up! Enjoy Refreshments and More At New Downtown Syracuse Restaurant

July 22nd is National Refreshment Day, and one new restaurant downtown is helping us celebrate.

The concept behind Board & Bar Charcuterie is simple, they feature a variety of curated boards with local and fresh ingredients. While the eatery opened earlier this year and Beverage Manager, Patrick Bain tells us the feedback has been great.

You can enjoy a bite to eat at Board & Bar Charcuterie Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 12 am. They also offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 am to 2 pm.

They are located at 208 W. Water Street in Syracuse. For more information, you can visit them online at BoardandBarCharcuterie.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.