BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Antique lovers are not going to want to miss this! New York’s largest antique and collectibles show is back, starting August 15 until August 21.

According to madison-bouckville.com, over 2,000 dealers and vendors will be on-site and have an array of collectibles from past centuries that guests can look through. Some notable items that are often found throughout the tents include hand-made fine china, decades-old artwork, and antique household items such as furniture, knick-knacks, and children’s toys.

There are several show fields ranging along Route 20 between the stretch of Bouckville and Madison town lines. While drivers can still travel through this section of the show, officials advise people to be alert and careful of those who are walking on the road.

Admission to the event is free and all ages are welcome.

For more information, visit the madison-bouckville.com page.