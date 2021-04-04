Bowling alleys, casinos, gyms and movie theaters prepare as statewide curfew will be lifted

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards, and gyms can will no longer have an 11 p.m. curfew starting Monday.

The Community Activity Center in Sherrill, New York has been operating throughout most of the pandemic, but with strict guidelines in place.

Recreation Supervisor, Barry VanDreason said the center has been, “trying to adapt to the different rules that the state puts out and the county puts out and try to follow all our guidelines.”

One of the guidelines is the statewide curfew for bowling alleys, movie theaters, and gyms.

“We lost a lot of leagues because of COVID because people didn’t want to come with all the restrictions and having a mask,” said VanDreason. “Normally, people bring their own food and drink, we have a concession stand and that wasn’t open. So, that really hurt our bowling alley.”

Throughout the pandemic, night bowling hasn’t been able to happen because of the curfew. But now that it’s being lifted, more families who aren’t in the leagues can come out and enjoy some fun.

“We lost a lot,” he said. “The public not knowing that we’re open. As much as you could post it out there, you know, trying to get people to coming back. Not having leagues, hurt us because those are returning customers.”

But with restrictions loosening up, VanDreason hopes the center can serve its purpose.

The 11 p.m. curfew will remain in place for bars and restaurants. Governor Cuomo says he will reevaluate restrictions next month.