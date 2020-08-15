Bowling alleys ready to open up on Monday

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After getting the thumbs up from New York State, bowling alleys can start opening on Monday, August 17.

John Paninski, owner of Village Lanes in East Syracuse, has been waiting for this news for months.

“The worst part has been the unknown,” he said. “Not knowing what’s next and what we were allowed to do.”

Friday, New York State said bowling alleys would be able to open at 50 percent capacity. Everyone must wear face coverings and every other lane must be closed.

Food and drinks can be consumed around the lanes, but bars would not be open for congregating and those bowling must stay at their lanes and with their parties.

The bowling alley must also have cleaning protocols in place.