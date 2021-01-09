Box of Balloons Syracuse chapter brings birthday joy to local kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Jennifer Crowell started searching for volunteer work to get involved with at the beginning of 2020, she stumbled upon Box of Balloons, a national non-profit organization making sure every child’s birthday is celebrated.

“It gave me a creative outlet I didn’t know I was going to be looking for at the beginning of the pandemic, so it gave me some sense of a purpose during all of the craziness,” Crowell said.

When she learned more about the organization she decided to take a leap of faith and bring the first New York chapter to Syracuse. Crowell launched the chapter in March of last year, right when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that didn’t stop her.

“I was trying to make a lot of contacts through social media,” she said. “I was trying to email a lot of organizations to be referral partners and just kind of get the word out about our organization.”

One of the organizations she connected with was Access CNY, a local non-profit organization that serves community members with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Nikki Bomasuto, the director of development, communications and advocacy at Access CNY, said she was eager to get their foster care and preschool program children involved.

“I just think it’s an awesome opportunity because kids get to know that their birthday is really special,” Bomasuto said.

Bomasuto acts as a liaison between the family and Box of Balloons and then Crowell works with her group of volunteers to gather the items requested for the box based on the child’s interests.

Each box includes decorations, tableware, a game or activity, party favors, a DIY decoration, a gift, and cupcakes for the child and up to five guests.













“The intention of the box is to empower the family to be able to provide that party, it’s not for us volunteers to swoop in and be the superheroes of providing a party,” Crowell said.

Bomasuto said the boxes bring so much joy to the families, especially during a difficult time.

“Jennifer and her team take away the burden that some families can’t provide those things, so parents get to be in the moment celebrating a birthday without worrying about how to provide for that and to the child, it’s a seamless experience, so it’s as much about helping families as it is about the kids,” Bomasuto said.

If you are interested in getting involved to give or receive these birthday boxes you can visit their website here or check out the Syracuse chapter’s Facebook page.