Brad Paisley music video features DeWitt Wegmans employees

(WSYR-TV) — Brad Paisley has released a new music video that some workers from the Wegmans in DeWitt are in!

“No I in Beer” features Paisley’s surprise Zoom calls from around the world and celebrity appearances.

The music star Zoomed with the DeWitt workers in April, calling them superheroes.

Paisley edited the whole video himself. You can see the Wegmans workers about one minute in.

