SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brad Paisley is bringing his World Tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, N.Y., on Thursday, August 25.

Special guests on the tour will include Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and others.

Live Nation is the official U.S. tour promoter.

Tickets are available for all dates at bradpaisley.com.

Paisley last played at the Amphitheater on a sweltering Saturday in June 2018.