SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays can be a financial struggle for many families. That’s why Brady Market in Syracuse is stepping up to help families in need.

From keeping the shelves stocked to filling every request.

“They’ll come and be honest with us. These are the things that I really need and we kind of put that in there, these are the things that you really need,” said Asia James, a volunteer at Brady Market.

Those items are then placed in a bag, and ready for pickup at Brady Market. The items are then given to families on the city’s south side and west side for free.

“It feels good because we know this community is long overdue. This is something that they really, really need and we’re excited to be able to help so many people,” said James.

With help from local donors and $32,000 in grant money, volunteers at Brady Market are hitting the stores, buying everyday items most of us don’t think twice about having.

“The smaller stuff is like culinary, plates, cups, something I can rewash, and kind of have for a little bit, something I don’t have to throw away,” James.

Some of the other items being given to families include microwaves, dish soap, air fryers, toasters, Lysol wipes, pots, pans and much more.

It’s all part of Brady Market’s Kitchen Supply Initiative. By providing these kitchen items to those in need, the market is hoping this gives families easier access when it comes to eating healthy.

“The kitchen initiative is a great program but people still need to have food to eat. So, once we give them the food they still need to have cooking supplies. So it’s kind of works hand and hand.” said Edgar James, program coordinator at Brady Market.

But it’s hard to keep up with an overflow of orders coming in every day. James says they receive about five orders each day.

“We’re expected to serve 240 to 260 families,” said James.

You can help serve those families by donating!

Brady Market is asking for monetary donations and brand-new household items. All donations can be dropped off at Brady Market.

Those who live on the west side and south side of the city and need these items, please stop at Brady Market to fill out an application.

Brady Market is hoping to continue this initiative into the new year and will be looking for volunteers next month to help with distribution.