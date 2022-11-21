SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year.

“Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.

Brady Market started getting these items early in anticipation, particularly for those in need. With the help of sponsors, they will work with 13 local organizations to provide 180 full thanksgiving meals that are heat and serve. He said the total cost is estimated at $20,000.

“The people that are affected most by rising food costs are people right here in our community. So it can make the holidays a very stressful time. We really wanted to be the lead organization in providing a full Thanksgiving dinner,” Frank said.

Getting that amount of food ready takes a lot of hands. Volunteers from National Grid and JMA Wireless helped Brady Market pack things up.

“I hope that they feel hope and I hope that they feel the sense of love that comes from this community,” said Jaclyn Grosso, the Director of Communications and Community Relations at JMA Wireless. “It’s very special being here because you see how quickly you can make an impact.”

While they finished packing the meals for Thanksgiving, Kevin Frank said the team is already planning for their Christmas giveaway.

“We are acutely aware of how hard it is. How hard it is to live in poverty. How hard it is just to get your basic needs met on a regular basis so if can soften that, and lighten that load that’s gift.” Kevin Frank, Brady Faith Center Director

With the community’s help, they can keep on giving.

If you would like to help with their efforts to feed families you can make a donation on their website.

