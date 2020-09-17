Brand New Burritt Motors Dealership in Oswego

There’s a brand new Burritt Motors Dealership along Route 104 in Oswego and the owners behind it are giving back to the community that has supported them and helped to make the new location possible.

The facility is next door to Burritt Chevrolet Buick, Rt. 104 East, Oswego. In 2017, Burritt purchased the former Shapiro Motors and added Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM franchises to the business.

The facility occupies 31,000 square feet on a 15-acre lot and has a tire center, multiple service bays and two touch-less car washes. In addition, they added a stand-alone, $1 million, CarrXpert factory authorized dealer collision center.

Burritt Motors has a wide selection of Dodge, Jeep, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler and Ram vehicles for sale. Stop by and see them on Route 103 in Oswego of check them out at BurrittMotors.com.