Brand New Burritt Motors Dealership in Oswego

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

There’s a brand new Burritt Motors Dealership along Route 104 in Oswego and the owners behind it are giving back to the community that has supported them and helped to make the new location possible.

The facility is next door to Burritt Chevrolet Buick, Rt. 104 East, Oswego. In 2017, Burritt purchased the former Shapiro Motors and added Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM franchises to the business.

The facility occupies 31,000 square feet on a 15-acre lot and has a tire center, multiple service bays and two touch-less car washes. In addition, they added a stand-alone, $1 million, CarrXpert factory authorized dealer collision center.

Burritt Motors has a wide selection of Dodge, Jeep, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler and Ram vehicles for sale. Stop by and see them on Route 103 in Oswego of check them out at BurrittMotors.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected