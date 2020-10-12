Brand-new cliffside coaster open at Lake Placid’s Olympic Sports Complex

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WWTI) — An all new attraction is open at the 1980 Olympic Sport Complex.

The Cliffside Mountain Coaster at Mount Van Hoevenberg officially opened to the public this past weekend, offering its first ride on Sunday October, 11.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s press office, this coaster is the longest of its kind and travels alongside the 1980 Olympic bobsled track. The new cliffside coaster will remain open year-round, but exclusively on weekends.





“The Cliffside Coaster is one of our latest and most thrilling additions to the Olympic Regional Development Authority venues, and part of our ongoing effort to modernize the entire Mt. Van Hoevenberg complex,” Governor Cuomo said. “This revitalization is transforming the complex into a year-round provider of excitement and entertainment for both athletes and families, which will attract more summer visitors and provide a critical boost to local businesses as we work to build back better.”

The Mount Van Hoevenberg cliffside coaster is an addition to many attractions at the Olympic Sports Complex. Other attractions include the Sky Flyer Zipline, ADA-compliant gondola and new frost rail systems on the ski jumps.

Future attractions include trailheads for Cascade and Porter Mountains.

All guests are required to pre-purchase tickets online for the cliffside coaster.