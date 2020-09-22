Brandon Clark due in court Tuesday to withdraw guilty plea

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brandon Clark, the Cicero man charged with killing Bianca Devins last July and posting photos of her body on social media, is due back in court Tuesday morning to see if he will withdraw his guilty plea. Back in February, Clark pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge but has since changed his decision.
Congressman Anthony Brindisi and the family of Bianca Devins gathered Monday to introduce “Bianca’s Law”. The law would fight against graphic social media and future online abuse.
If convicted at trial, Clark could face 25 years to life in prison.
