Brandon Clark facing new charge ahead of next month’s trial

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man accused of killing a Utica teenager in July is facing new charges ahead of his trial next month.

Brandon Clark, the Cicero man who pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder last summer, was in court on Monday and was arranged on a new charge of promoting prison contraband in the first-degree for possessing a sharpened toothbrush.

Clark’s murder trial is set to begin on February 24th. He’s accused of stabbing his girlfriend Bianca Devins to death the morning of the Boilermaker road race.

