Brandon Clark makes his case to change plea in Bianca Devins murder on Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man charged with killing Bianca Devins and posting photos of her body on social media was back in court on Wednesday.

Brandon Clark made his case as to why he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. Clark testified that he realized a large amount of evidence was missing and he told the court that had he know that he would not have entered his guilty plea.

The judge is expected to rule on the case by the end of October.

Clark could face 25 years to life in prison.