Brandon Clark pleads guilty to murdering Bianca Devins

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) A Town of Cicero man has pleaded guilty to killing a Utica teen in July.

Appearing in Oneida County Court, Monday, Brandon Clark pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Bianca Devins.

Police say Clark killed Devins on the morning of July 14th by stabbing her to death. Clark then posted pictures of Devins’ body on social media.

At the time of the murder, Utica Police were called saying there were pictures of Devins’ body online. When police got to Poe Street, Utica they say Clark told them he killed his girlfriend before stabbing himself in the neck. Police found Devins’ body next to a car.

Clark told police that the two had gone to a concert in Queens and got into a fight and then he killed her.

In court Monday morning, Clark read a statement, “She didn’t deserve what happened to her and I think I need to realize what I did I can’t undo as much as I want to and need to face it.”

Clark will be sentenced on April 6th. He faces 25 years to life in prison.

BREAKING: Brandon Clark pleads guilty to second degree murder pic.twitter.com/azAvxj4FhC — Jenn Seelig (@jennseeligtv) February 10, 2020

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9