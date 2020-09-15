Brandon Clark requests to withdraw guilty plea

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR-TV) — Brandon Clark, 22, is accused of killing 17-year old Bianca Devins back in July of 2019 on Poe Street in East Utica. Devins was cut and stabbed with a knife, then images of her deceased body were shared across social media for several hours before being removed from public view.

Back in February, Clark pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge, but has since changed his decision. On July 28, 2020, Clark requested to withdraw the guilty plea, insisting that he was coerced by his former defense attorney into accepting the charges. Clark’s new attorney, Gregg Starczewski, appeared in court Monday morning to file a motion to withdraw the guilty plea, but Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara says there was an issue with the paperwork.

“The defendant’s refusing to sign it saying that what’s in it, apparently he doesn’t agree with it or there’s some type of issue, but there’s some sort of issue between what the attorney was going to file and what the defendant wants filed,” McNamara said.

Judge Dwyer has granted more time for Clark and his attorney to come to an agreement and present the necessary signed paperwork.

Clark is due back in court at 9:15 a.m. on September 22, 2020 to answer arguments and decisions regarding the motion to withdraw his guilty plea. If convicted, Clark could face 25 years to life in prison.