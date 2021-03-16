Brandon Clark to face sentencing in Bianca Devins murder

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oneida County, the Cicero man who admitted to killing Bianca Devins and posting photos of her body on social media in the summer of 2019, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, according to the Oneida County District Attorney.

Brandon Clark was charged after police said he stabbed Bianca Devins to death in Utica in 2019.

Back in February 2020, Clark pled guilty to second-degree murder but claimed his lawyer coerced him into making that plea. Clark was assigned a new lawyer in August and formally withdrew his plea but a judge denied the withdrawal of his guilty plea.

Clark faces 25 years to life.