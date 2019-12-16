Brandon Clark’s trial date set for February

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A February trial date has been set for Brandon Clark, the Cicero man accused of killing a Utica teenager in July.

Clark, who pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder over the summer, appeared in Oneida County Court on Monday morning for a hearing to determine the validity of statements he made to police after allegedly stabbing Bianca Devins to death and whether they can be used against him once his trial begins.

A judge is expected to make a ruling on the admissibility of the evidence presented this morning next month.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9