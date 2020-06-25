Brasher Falls man accused of stealing tractor from Virgil farm

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Brasher Falls man has been accused of stealing a tractor from a farm in the Town of Virgil.
Benjamin Marsh, 39, of Brasher Falls in St. Lawrence County, is accused of taking the tractor from the farm in October of 2019.
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received a lead that took them to St. Lawrence County, where, with the assistance of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor was located.
Marsh turned himself into investigators, and he was arrested and arraigned on charges of grand larceny and trespassing. He is due back in court in July.
