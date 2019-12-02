Brave neighbors and first responders save victims of Vernon home explosion

VERNON CENTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a home explosion at the Quiet Valley Mobile Village in Vernon, a mother and her two children are left homeless.

“As far as I know, I just watched the house explode,” said Cody Kenyon, Quiet Valley Mobile Village neighbor.

Kenyon rushed to help after he saw his neighbor’s home explode.

“I don’t really remember much, just other than the little girl was under the bunk bed and I grabbed her,” Kenyon said.

He thought fast and acted quick, saving one of the two children trapped in the rubble. Another neighbor found the other child inside what was left of the home.

“Picture the loudest firework you’ve ever heard and multiply it by 10.”

That’s what one neighbor heard two trailers down.

Tune in tonight at #Elevenat11 for the latest updates. #LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/qeMaiD7nGg — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) December 2, 2019

Due to the magnitude of the explosion, local fire chiefs and county coordinators decided to bring in state fire investigators. They arrived to the scene around 8 o’clock Monday morning. Since the investigation isn’t complete, they’ve determined it as “undetermined.”

Chief Peter Ropetski, Chief of the Vernon Center Volunteer Fire Department, said, “They still have a few more interviews that they need to conduct and they’re gonna do some more investigative efforts with the photographs, evidence and what they’ve seen here with the heating and cooking equipment.”

Investigators said it looks like propane may have caused the explosion from inside of the home.

The mother and two children were all transported to Upstate University Hospital.

“I’m getting told through a source that’s close to the family, the kids are supposed to be getting released from the hospital today. The mother, I’m still waiting to hear, but it looks like she’s going to be remaining at SUNY Upstate probably in the burn unit. I don’t know the amount of time on that,” said Chief Ropetski.

Without the selfless bravery of neighbors, things could have turned out differently.

“You know, he pulled that child out of that crib that was outside the home, and then the one that went in and got the other child outside of the home. Hats off to those two guys,” said Chief Ropetski.

Cody Kenyon reflected on last night. He said, “I didn’t really wanna put my name out there for people to keep calling me a hero. I’m not a hero. I just saved her.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV