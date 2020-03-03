ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to rock! Breaking Benjamin will be playing St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.
Along with Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory of a Dead Man, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks will hit the stage on Saturday, August 1.
Tickets for the show go on sale on March 6 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $29.50 to $99.50.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Amanda Gilmore: Remarkable Woman
- Ticket to Rock goes on sale Tuesday
- Breaking Benjamin to headline concert in CNY
- SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville
- New York governor confirms state’s 2nd case of COVID-19; person had no known travel to countries on watch list
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App