Breaking Benjamin to headline concert in CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to rock! Breaking Benjamin will be playing St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.

Along with Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory of a Dead Man, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks will hit the stage on Saturday, August 1.

Tickets for the show go on sale on March 6 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $29.50 to $99.50.

