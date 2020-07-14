Breaking down New York State’s school reopening guidelines

(WSYR-TV) — Detailed guidance for schools should be out this week, but on Monday the state issued the framework for a return to school classrooms.

New York State dropped 28 pages of guidelines detailing what schools must do to open, and stay open, this fall.

The document covers all things, from special education to transportation and schedules.

School districts across New York State have to submit their reopening plans by the end of July.

East Syracuse Minoa has 150 people made up of staff, and some students, giving input on their plan.

We really need to be looking at an in-person model that meets six-foot distancing, wearing masks and the hygiene regulations and requirements. And we need to look at a distance learning model for those who would not be able to attend school. Donna DeSiato — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent

NewsChannel 9 sat down with Donna DeSiato, the superintendent of the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District, on Monday to talk about the reopening guidelines.

The guidelines are as strict as one can imagine. For instance, when it comes to transportation, if parents can’t bring their kids to school, students will be trained to maintain social distancing on the bus and at stops.

And everyone will need to wear a mask.

According to the guidance, “New York is a large and diverse state, so there will be no ‘one size fits all’ model for reopening our schools.”

One thing is for sure: In order for schools to have a shot at opening, infection rates in Central New York must stay down.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that he will decide on if schools can open in the first week of August.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.