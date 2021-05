CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All lanes of Route 481 in both directions were closed Wednesday evening due to an accident at the Caughdenoy Road exit.

There is new video from a Department of Transportation traffic camera. Police closed the lanes because of an accident with an overturned vehicle.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. All lanes of 4-81 at Exit 11 in Clay are still closed, and NewsChannel 9 has sent a crew to the scene to bring you new information as it becomes available.