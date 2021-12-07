BREAKING NEWS: Roof fire at Destiny USA prompts evacuations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — UPDATE (8:20 p.m) Destiny USA provide NewsChannel 9 with this statement:

The safety of our tenants and guests is one of our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution and at the direction of the Syracuse Fire Department, Destiny USA was evacuated this evening to investigate reports of smoke coming from near one of our tenant spaces. The building continues to be closed for the time being until the incident is investigated and deemed safe to re-open by the Syracuse Fire Department. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our tenants and guests for their cooperation.

Onondaga County 911 reports that the roof above the Cheesecake Factory at Destiny USA is on fire.

Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out just after 6:30 Tuesday evening.

We’ve also learned the mall is being evacuated.

Multiple fire crews are currently on the scene.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.