BREAKING NEWS: Shooting outside Syracuse elementary school, all children safely dismissed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Someone was shot outside Jamesville Ave and Percy Hughes School on Friday, possibly while kids were outside for dismissal. No children were harmed in the shooting.

Syracuse police responded to the shooting on Smith Lane in Syracuse on Friday. Newschannel 9 arrived to Jamesville Avenue just after 2 p.m., there were a number of officers on the scene.

A district spokesperson spoke to Newschannel 9, saying the incident had no impact on school operations, but the school went into lockout to secure the building until police gave them the all-clear. Children were then dismissed safely.

