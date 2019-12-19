BREAKING: Oklahoma police respond to shooting at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma City police say they’re responding to reports of a shooting at a mall, but it’s not clear if any shots were fired.

Currently working a shooting call at @PennSquareMall. Will update as details emerge. Please avoid the mall at this time. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

A police spokesman said one person was injured Thursday afternoon but could not confirm whether it was from a gunshot.

Police said in a tweet they were working a shooting call at Penn Square Mall and advised people to avoid the mall.