Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

BREAKING: Oklahoma police respond to shooting at Penn Square Mall

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma City police say they’re responding to reports of a shooting at a mall, but it’s not clear if any shots were fired.

A police spokesman said one person was injured Thursday afternoon but could not confirm whether it was from a gunshot.

Police said in a tweet they were working a shooting call at Penn Square Mall and advised people to avoid the mall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected