Police: Destiny USA shooter found after crashing car while driving friend to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fight at Destiny USA that led to one man shooting another also involved a third person getting stabbed, Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9.

Detectives are still trying to piece together exactly what happened in front of Kay Jewelers in front of the mall’s food court that led to innocent shoppers hearing gunfire and running away in fear.

Destiny USA reopened for business Saturday morning, as usual, after the shooting and stabbing closed the mall early on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year.

When police were called to that area of the mall, the victims and suspects were nowhere to be found.

The 20-year-old shooting victim was found at the mall, but the stabbing victim and the suspected shooter were on the move.

Police say 21-year-old Kyree Truax, now charged with the shooting, was driving the 18-year-old stabbing victim to the hospital, but crashed his car on the intersection of Franklin Street and Herald Place into a CENTRO bus.

That’s where police recognized Truax from the surveillance video showing the fight and shooting, and took him into custody for the shooting.

Truax was arraigned in Syracuse City Court early Saturday morning and charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment, 2nd Degree Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Truax is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Syracuse Police answered reporters’ questions at an 11 a.m. press conference, which can be watched in its entirety by clicking on the video above.

The shooting victim, a 20-year-old man, is expected to survive after being shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital following the altercation.

The stabbing victim was also taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment for a stab wound to the upper arm and is expected to survive.

Destiny USA was evacuated just after the 7pm shooting Friday, sending shoppers running in fear.

Police and Destiny USA management have assured the public that the mall is safe and that the shooting was an isolated incident, between two people who knew each other and had a fight.

Police couldn’t say why the men were at the mall.

The suspect was taken into custody after being involved in a car crash after the shooting.

