Two injured in massive house fire in Pennellville

PENNELLVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff says two people were injured and transported after a massive fire in a home in Pennellville.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Peter Scott Road, near Hoyt Drive and County Route 54 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews worked several hours to put out the fire.

Two people were transported with injuries to Upstate University Hospital. No information is available on the extent of those injuries.

No word yet on whether anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire.

