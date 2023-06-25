ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in Elbridge allegedly shot his wife in the head around 12:22 p.m. this afternoon, June 25, at 5335 Kingston Road.

The woman, age 60, is now at Upstate Hospital and is in critical condition, according to Onondaga County Sherriff, Toby Shelley.

After allegedly shooting his wife, the man, age 79, called Onondaga County 911 to report the incident. Afterwards, he began to feel chest pains and went to Crouse Hospital.

The suspect will not be questioned until he is released from Crouse Hospital, Shelley said. He has no prior incidents or any history of domestic violence.

The Onondaga County Sherriff’s Office is waiting for a search warrant to further investigate the suspect’s home.

No danger is present to the public due to this incident, the Sherriff’s Office believes.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as this story progresses.