SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Set your hearts on Norfolk, Virginia, because beginning June 2, Breeze Airways will be adding the city as another low-priced nonstop flight!

The new route is seasonal for the summer, through September 5, and is now on sale for an introductory fare of $39 one way.

“We are excited that Breeze Airways has announced seasonal nonstop service from Syracuse to Norfolk,” said Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Our growing partnership with Breeze Airways further diversifies the portfolio of destinations our travelers can conveniently fly directly to from Syracuse.”

Breeze offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states nationally.

“Here we grow again,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. Now Guests flying from Syracuse can get to Norfolk twice as fast, for about half the price!”

And of course, guests who choose Breeze may pick from the three fare bundles they offer: “Nice”, “Nicer” and “Nicest”.

From Syracuse, N.Y.:

Norfolk, V.A. (Thursday and Sunday, starting June 2 through September 5, Nice from $39 one way; Nicer from $79)

In addition, Breeze has three existing routes on sale for travel through March, starting at $44* one way from SYR: