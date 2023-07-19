SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a Florida getaway? Central New Yorkers can now fly from Syracuse to Fort Myers, Florida with Breeze Airways.

On July 19, Breeze Airways announced its newest and fifth non-stop route from Syracuse with seasonal service to Fort Myers.

The new route will begin November 17 with Monday and Friday fares starting from

just $59 one way, if purchased by Monday, July 24, 2023.

“We’re thrilled our partner Breeze will further expand their footprint here in Syracuse with

the addition of this seasonal service to Fort Myers,” said Syracuse Regional Airport

Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri. “This route restores convenient nonstop

connectivity for our Syracuse travelers to this highly sought after Southwest Florida

destination.”

From Syracuse, NY to:

Fort Myers, FL** (Winter/Spring seasonal, Mon and Fri, starting Nov 17, Nice from $59* one way)

Breeze also services Charleston, South Carolina, Las Vegas, Nevada, Norfolk, Virginia and Tampa

Florida. This new route makes it Breeze’s 58th nonstop route in and out of Florida.

“With fall and winter quickly approaching, we know our Guests in Central New York will be

looking to travel to the great beaches and warmer weather Fort Myers has to offer,” said

David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, “This will be our second nonstop

route from Syracuse to Florida and we hope that it will allow our Guests to more easily and

affordably travel to and from the gorgeous Sunshine State.”

This promotion is valid only for travel from November 17, 2023, through January 9, 2024, excluding travel from November 18, 2023, through November 27, 2023, and

December 21, 2023, through January 8, 2024.