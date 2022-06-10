SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — How do Las Vegas, Nevada or Charleston, South Carolina sound? If either of those cities are on your bucket list, you’re in luck! Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to both destinations from Syracuse’s Hancock Airport.

Breeze Airways’ first flight from Syracuse to Las Vegas was scheduled for Friday, and it was anything but a breeze for passengers!

“The first delay I got was last night around 9:30, 10 o’clock at night. I saw it was delayed and then this morning it got delayed again,” says Joshua Magiera.

Magiera who lives in Syracuse, says he booked his flight to Las Vegas for his friends bachelor party back in March and has been looking forward to going to Vegas. He says this will be his first time in Sin City and his flight was originally scheduled to take off at 9:10 Friday morning. However, the aircraft didn’t hit the skies until hours later.

“The first delay was until around, I want to say 10:50 or 11. So it wasn’t too bad of a delay, and then this morning I woke up with the five hour delay pushed till 2:10,” says Magiera.

Breeze Airways says the weather is to blame for the delay.

“We had a crew time out because some of the weather around the system yesterday,” says John Varley, general council for Breeze Airways.

The new airline offers direct flights to Vegas and Charleston, SC Mondays and Fridays. Promising passengers a deal, one of the reasons why Magiera booked his flight to Vegas with Breeze.

“The fact that it was a direct flight, the price was comparable to the other flights, but those had layovers you were looking at two or three hours. So might as well pay the same price and get there as quickly as possible,” says Magiera.

Magiera says if all goes well, he would use Breeze Airways in the future.

Magiera added, “If the flight goes well and everything goes smoothly. I would definitely use a direct flight again, if the prices are comparable to the other ones.”

Breeze Airways second flight on Friday to Charleston, SC is currently scheduled to be on time.

Click here to book a flight and learn more about Breeze Airways.