SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways is offering travelers its biggest sale yet with 50 percent off select flights.

The sale includes select flights for travel between Sep. 5, 2023, and March 7, 2024, using the code “IMGAME50” at checkout.

Breeze is serving the following four destinations nonstop:

Syracuse, NY to Charleston, SC

Syracuse, NY to Fort Myers, FL

Syracuse, NY to Las Vegas, NV

Syracuse, NY to Tampa, FL

The sale started on Tuesday, Sep. 5 and will run through Thursday, Sep. 7 until 11:59 p.m.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

With the purchase of a ticket, Breeze customers don’t have to worry about any change or cancellation fees and have up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features on the Breeze app.

Flights are now on sale online and via the Breeze app.