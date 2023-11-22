SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for some Black Friday deals on airfare, you might want to check out Breeze Airways’ sale.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, Breeze Airways is debuting its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion with up to 60% off roundtrip base fares on all routes from Syracuse.

The promotion is available from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov. 27 for all travel between Dec. 1 through Dec. 20 and Jan. 3 through Feb. 10.

For those booking travel between Aug. 14, 2024, and September 1, 2024, a discount of 40% will be provided.

In order to get the deal, customers have to use the promo code “CYBER” at checkout on the Breeze website or app.

“Everyone loves a great deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “But our CYBREEZE WEEK promotion offers much more than that, with our biggest discounts ever available over five days. And with no change or cancellation fees, it’s a great opportunity to plan ahead and lock in low fares for travel through next summer.”

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure and offers other benefits, such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

With the purchase of a ticket, Breeze customers don’t have to worry about any change or cancellation fees and have up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features on the Breeze app.

Flights are now on sale online and via the Breeze app.