SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to get a head start on your summer vacation plans? Breeze Airways is now offering its “summer blockbuster” sale from Syracuse.

If you’re looking to go on vacation in either Charleston, South Carolina or Norfolk, Virginia, Breeze is offering fares as low as $47 one way for travel from July 5 through August 8.

The “summer blockbuster” sale starts today, June 13, through Monday, June 19.

Breeze “Summer Blockbuster” Fare includes the following destinations from Syracuse:

Charleston, SC starting from $54 one way

Norfolk, VA starting from $47

Breeze also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

With the purchase of a ticket, Breeze customers don’t have to worry about any change or cancellation fees and have up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features on the Breeze app.

Flights are now on sale online and via the Breeze app.