SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way.

Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 travel bucket lists at very low fares.

Breeze’s January Bucket List promotion is on sale through January 5 for travel from January 11 through February 14.

Whether guests want to see the beautiful house and rich history of Charleston, Florida’s calming beaches, or visit the city lights of the Las Vegas Strip, Syracuse travelers will get there with an unbeatable price, that includes taxes & government fees.

Flights range from the following:

Charleston, SC starting from $44* one way;

Las Vegas, NV starting from $99* one way; and

Tampa, FL starting from $54* one way.

“With so many amazing destinations in Breeze’s network, what better way to start the new year than with a fun, affordable trip with added flexibility and ease,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “There’s no better time to visit places like Las Vegas, Tampa, and Charleston for such low fares.”

When choosing your flight, Breeze Airways offers three price bundles including ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Guests also have an ala carte option where they can choose a ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ bundle and add a First-Class seat as well.

Breeze has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more seats. The standard seat on an Economy Breeze flight is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s. Seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s based on the row selected.

First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width and special features including a footrest, in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

In case you don’t want to be charged for change or cancellation fees make sure you make your changes before 15 minutes prior to departure. If in case your flight gets cancelled, you have 24-months of reusable flight credit.

To customize flight features and easily buy a ticket you can use the Breeze app. Tickets are on sale now on Breeze’s website and on the app.

Supply is limited, so book your flight as soon as you can. The Breeze promotion also excludes travel from MSY, LAS, PBI, and VRB on Sundays or Mondays and fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice.