SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of Breeze Airways’ second birthday, the airline is offering summer sale fare as low as $44 one way from Syracuse, for travel during the month of June.

To celebrate, Breeze is offering three routes from Syracuse on sale from Tuesday, May 2, through Monday, May 8, to book travel from May 31 through June 20.

Breeze’s Seriously Nice Summer Fares include the following, from Syracuse:

Charleston, SC starting from $54* one way;

Norfolk, VA starting from $44*; and

Tampa, FL starting from $64*.

Breeze is commemorating the two-year milestone by including a new category of service called Nice Low-Cost Carrier. The June travel promotion features the airline’s lowest fares on 46 routes, social media giveaways, and a myriad of product enhancements and announcements throughout the month of May.

“Since Breeze started flying two years ago, we have been serious about igniting positive change within a stagnant, oftentimes unfriendly, industry through our unique combination of low fares, flexible polices, efficient flights and Seriously Nice Team Members and experience,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “We are going ‘all in’ this May to stake our claim in ‘NLCC’ by highlighting all the things that make up this unique model starting with dozens of new flight inaugurals and our lowest fares right ahead of the summer season.”

As always for all flights, Breeze offered guests both bundled and ala carte options known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, a first-class seat and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.

Flights are now on sale online and via the Breeze app.