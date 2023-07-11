SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Still looking to book your summer vacation airfare? If so, Breeze Airways is offering travelers low fares with its “Stretch it Out” summer sale.

Central New Yorkers can book their summer airfare for as low as $47 one way on four routes for travel between August 9 and August 29.

Travelers have until July 17 to purchase their summer airfare.

“Summer vacations are what memories are made of but, with one in four people saying that inflation is making travel too expensive, those coveted vacations can quickly move to the bottom of the list,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “Luckily Breeze is making vacation dreams a reality with sale fares starting from just $47* out of Syracuse. Combined with no change and cancelation fees and free family seating, Breeze is giving our Guests the best possible option for stretching out their dollars this summer.”

Breeze “Stretch it Out” Fares, from Syracuse, NY to:

Charleston, SC starting from $49 one way

starting from $49 one way Norfolk, VA starting from $47

starting from $47 Las Vegas, NV starting from $117

starting from $117 Tampa, FL starting from $65

According to the Transportation Security Administration, summer travel hit a record on the July 4 weekend, with Friday, June 30 as the busiest day ever for the agency with almost 2.9 million passengers processed at security checkpoints nationwide. But, just as summer is hitting its stride, many Americans state that rising costs are putting a damper on travel plans.

That’s why Breeze Airways is offering, along with its affordable sale fares, the Nicest bundle for just $1 more than its Nicer bundle on all Breeze routes utilizing the Airbus A220-300 aircraft, for travel through January 9, 2024, if purchased by July 13, 2023.

For more information, visit Breeze Airway’s website.