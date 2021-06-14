Brett Eldredge to play Turning Stone November 9th

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brett Eldredge, a platinum selling country artist is coming to Central New York November 9th.

Turning Stone Resort Casino will host the ‘Good Day Tour’ at 8 p.m. with pre-sale tickets available for TS Rewards Members Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

“I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing. The Good Day Tour is going to bring a lot of joy to people and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait,” Eldridge said.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $59. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster (fees may apply).