SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Advance sale tickets for Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s popular “Brew at the Zoo” fundraising event will go on sale Wednesday, June 1. The actual event will be on Friday, August 5.

The event, like years past, will feature beer and wine stations, food trucks, and live music throughout the zoo. Last year, the fundraiser celebrated its 25th anniversary.

“Brew is a highlight of summer for a lot of people who reunite with old friends and come together to enjoy the zoo,” Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large. “It’s also a great opportunity for us to connect with adults and have them experience the zoo in a different way.”

Tickets will be $40 for members and $42 for non-members through Monday, August 1 and can be purchased on the zoo’s website. Tickets prices will go up by $10 after August 1.

In addition to standard tickets, VIP ticket packages for Brew at the Zoo are available and feature exclusive areas, appetizers, animal greeters, and a “dedicated VIP comfort station.” These tickets are $83.50 and $85 for members and non-members, respectively.

If you own a food truck or are a local musician and want to participate, you can also visit rosamondgiffordzoo.org to apply and see more details.