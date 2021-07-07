Brewerton and Fulton Speedways partner with McDonald’s, offer special deals and promotions in 2021

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Management of the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways have just announced a partnership with the fast food chain McDonald’s. This is not new, as the speedways have been sponsored by the chain before. 

Fans can enjoy discounted food at McDonald’s after races, with their event ticket stubs or wrist bands serving as coupons. There will also be McDonald’s ® Race Fan Appreciation Events at Brewerton and Fulton area restaurants. 

The Brewerton McDonald’s will host the first one, this Friday July 9 with a special guest Amy Holland from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

McDonald’s will be the title sponsor of the August 13 and 14 Monster Truck Nationals at Fulton Speedway, and there will be other promotional events for racing fans in 2021.

