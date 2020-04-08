Live Now
White House briefing
Brewerton cafe helping during pandemic by making homemade masks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Brewerton cafe is trying to help keep its customers protected with homemade masks.

Ginny Gordon, the owner of Brickhouse Cafe, said what started as a small project for her employees has grown to include about a dozen people on Facebook supplying protective gear.

It’s been crazy. We don’t charge for them; we really wanted this to be a payback to the community for all the support they give us. So, we are thankful for all of this, but I wasn’t expecting to be up until 1 a.m. every morning making masks.

Ginny Gordon – Owner of Brickhouse Cafe

Gordon and the Facebook group Masks for Helpers are now making about 40 masks for Catholic charities and another bunch for employees at the Driver’s Village.

