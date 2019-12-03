Brewerton Family didn’t win $50,000 but made millions of fans by appearing on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Brewster Family from Brewerton didn’t win the $50,000 grand prize, but they made millions of fans Monday night by appearing on national television.

“Lights on Jacob Lane” was one of four Christmas light displays to compete on Monday’s season premiere of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on NewsChannel 9.

While “Lights on Jacob Lane” might be new to America, Central New Yorkers have lined up their cars to see the display in Brewerton for years.

In 2015, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan first visited the Brewster Family, when five-year-old daughter, Elliot, was only one and three-year-old son, Kane, wasn’t even born.

Greg and Jessica Brewster first built the display in 2013.

The shows run nightly through New Year’s Eve Sunday – Thursday 5-9pm and Friday and Saturday 5-10pm.

The display is made up of 25,000 individually controlled pixels, more than 15 Christmas trees, and thousands of LED lights.

Every year, the Brewster Family uses its Christmas spirit to collect for charity. This coming weekend, December 6 – 8, the Brewsters will collect unwrapped new toys for Toys For Tots from 6-8pm.